$473.40 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce sales of $473.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $470.30 million to $476.50 million. Kirby reported sales of $643.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $73,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,674 shares of company stock worth $1,904,510. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,046 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,791,000 after purchasing an additional 851,314 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $35,218,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $23,458,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $20,559,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

