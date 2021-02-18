49,643 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Acquired by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of ModivCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ModivCare stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,690. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $184.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

