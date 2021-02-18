4NEW Market Capitalization Hits $14,722.66 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $14,722.66 and approximately $341.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.01 or 0.00875042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00031162 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00044340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.54 or 0.05027068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00050593 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00017513 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

