502,711 Shares in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 502,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,235,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Slack Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,956,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $52,571.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,569.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.93 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WORK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.