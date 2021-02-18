$508.68 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce $508.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $513.40 million and the lowest is $506.20 million. Nordson reported sales of $494.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $183.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nordson has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.