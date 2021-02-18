$59.75 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post $59.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.12 million and the lowest is $59.00 million. Radius Health posted sales of $55.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $235.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.86 million to $237.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $265.21 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $278.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radius Health.

RDUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $179,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

