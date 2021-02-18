$6.95 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce $6.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.12 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $25.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.81 billion to $26.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.24 billion to $27.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,300 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,945 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $61.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

