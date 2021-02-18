6,000 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Bought by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,000. The Boston Beer comprises 1.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $84.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,129.62. 815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,413. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,236.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,002.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $938.56.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total value of $9,329,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,928 shares of company stock worth $41,954,550. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.42.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

