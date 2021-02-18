$629.10 Million in Sales Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to post $629.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $626.20 million to $632.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $674.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,899 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,929 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 2,556.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 333,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,178,000 after purchasing an additional 237,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.