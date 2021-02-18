63,661 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Iron Mountain by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 259,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

NYSE:IRM opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.