$648.00 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report $648.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $635.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $661.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $652.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTB opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.