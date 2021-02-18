$672.07 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post $672.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $661.00 million and the highest is $684.30 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $655.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Several analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $109,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,924.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $197,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,900 shares of company stock worth $1,016,676 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 990,839 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,104,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after buying an additional 637,107 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 357.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 487,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after buying an additional 381,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 379,419 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CW stock opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day moving average is $105.86. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

