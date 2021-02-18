67,395 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 32.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 50.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 292,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,727,106. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

