69,130 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Acquired by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAR. FMR LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,228,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,982 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,997,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 398.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 429,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,079.4% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 426,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 390,539 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.67. 37,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,228. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

In other news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,813 shares of company stock worth $1,562,978 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

