$7.64 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce sales of $7.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.62 billion and the highest is $7.66 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $5.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $31.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.52 billion to $32.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $37.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.75 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $164.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

