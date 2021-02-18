$7.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce $7.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.85 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $30.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.86 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $33.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,551,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 38,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,473,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $118.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $120.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.74.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.