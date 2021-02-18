$716.72 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce sales of $716.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $705.80 million and the highest is $724.77 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $676.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.56 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.38. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

