$716.88 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce $716.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $663.10 million to $770.65 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $782.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,969 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after purchasing an additional 557,968 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMP opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

