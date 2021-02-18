$748.50 Million in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post sales of $748.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $738.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $763.88 million. ICON Public reported sales of $725.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICON Public.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $206.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.16. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 28.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

