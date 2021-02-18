$755.98 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to announce sales of $755.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $770.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $746.45 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $691.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.27. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.17.

CRL opened at $299.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $303.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.45.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,929,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,130,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

