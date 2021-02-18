$759.80 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will post $759.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $773.60 million and the lowest is $746.00 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $734.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $45,784,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after buying an additional 293,811 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $34,591,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after buying an additional 260,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

RBC opened at $129.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.