$780.90 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce $780.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $769.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $805.70 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $786.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

MSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $1,314,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.17. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

