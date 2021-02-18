$789.99 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post $789.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $697.74 million and the highest is $860.90 million. Align Technology reported sales of $550.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.71.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,765. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Align Technology by 16.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 25.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $565,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $599.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $562.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.47. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $634.46.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

