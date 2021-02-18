$812.73 Million in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report $812.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $845.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $778.62 million. Pool reported sales of $677.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens started coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool stock opened at $330.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $401.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.83 and a 200-day moving average of $342.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.