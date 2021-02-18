$874.87 Million in Sales Expected for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will announce $874.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $878.80 million and the lowest is $870.80 million. STERIS reported sales of $822.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $185.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.73. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $203.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in STERIS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after buying an additional 188,412 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after buying an additional 167,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 35.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,476,000 after buying an additional 156,673 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

