$9.44 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce sales of $9.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.26 million to $10.62 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $34.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.75 million to $36.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.34 million, with estimates ranging from $29.85 million to $44.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Immatics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immatics during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at about $150,000.

IMTX opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

