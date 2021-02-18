9,846,294 Shares in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Bought by Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C.

Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,846,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,000. Senseonics accounts for 5.6% of Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. owned approximately 4.01% of Senseonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SENS. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Senseonics by 709.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 509,264 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.85 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.82.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,785,945. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

