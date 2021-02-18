99,814 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

