A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.38

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.38 and traded as high as C$34.65. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$34.01, with a volume of 61,673 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$478.34 million and a PE ratio of 22.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.47.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

