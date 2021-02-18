A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Trading 8.3% Higher

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.35. 4,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 161,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a market cap of $50.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in A.H. Belo by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in A.H. Belo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in A.H. Belo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in A.H. Belo by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

