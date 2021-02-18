A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post $770.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $790.00 million and the lowest is $747.20 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $636.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $625,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

