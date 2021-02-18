AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) is Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. AAON makes up approximately 2.6% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 2.12% of AAON worth $73,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AAON by 59.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AAON by 71.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in AAON by 16.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 3.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of AAON by 43.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AAON traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.62. 1,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,024. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

