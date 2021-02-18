Aave (AAVE) Price Tops $456.83 on Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $456.83 or 0.00878597 BTC on popular exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $5.66 billion and approximately $573.29 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00062221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00030774 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00044250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.23 or 0.05024018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00050371 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,387,098 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

