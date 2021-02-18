Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,599 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.76. The stock had a trading volume of 101,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,564. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

