Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 112,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 116,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 540,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 293,257 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.