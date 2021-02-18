Abyss (ABYSS) Market Cap Reaches $18.44 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $18.44 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss has traded up 175.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00063400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00866608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00031295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00044932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.00 or 0.05077087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017324 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

