AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Down 11.7%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares dropped 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 1,210,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,517,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $567.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AC Immune by 11.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 84,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AC Immune by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AC Immune by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in AC Immune by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.