AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Down 11.7%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares dropped 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 1,210,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,517,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $567.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.82.
About AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.