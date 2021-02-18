Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.99

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.99 and last traded at $114.83, with a volume of 413865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACIA. Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $448,719.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $717,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

