Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,878. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $136.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XLRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

