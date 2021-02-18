Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.83

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.83 and traded as high as C$6.88. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$6.85, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.63 million and a PE ratio of -36.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -147.37%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

