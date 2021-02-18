ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $969,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,360.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

