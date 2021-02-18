Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.58. 24,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,227,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $969.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

