ACM Research (ACMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 203.69 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $144.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACMR. TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $7,901,812.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 199,904 shares of company stock worth $17,089,670. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

