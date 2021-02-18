Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Argus from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.03.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.45. 168,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

