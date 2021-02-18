Acushnet (GOLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLF. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

