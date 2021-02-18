Acushnet (GOLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLF. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Earnings History for Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.