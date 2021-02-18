Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0223 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $1.19 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,625.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,934.39 or 0.03746963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.76 or 0.00439249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $705.23 or 0.01366044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.39 or 0.00506318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.99 or 0.00464871 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.94 or 0.00329174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00028893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars.

