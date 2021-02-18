ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ad pepper media International (ETR:APM)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.40 ($7.53) and last traded at €6.65 ($7.82). 23,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.70 ($7.88).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 million and a P/E ratio of 41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About ad pepper media International (ETR:APM)

ad pepper media International N.V., through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: ad pepper media, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper media segment provides performance marketing agency services specializing in lead generation.

