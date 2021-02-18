Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $26,474.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

