Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) dropped 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 77,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,263,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

ADAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $778.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. bought 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

