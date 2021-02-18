Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADUS opened at $119.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

In related news, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $51,771,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 515,173 shares of company stock worth $51,923,962 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

